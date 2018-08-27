Lindo Lake in Lakeside suddenly turns bright green

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Beautiful Lindo Lake in Lakeside is looking a bit different these days. People living nearby want to know why the lake seems to be a bright shade of green.

Mindy Collier and other Lakeside residents who frequent the lake know all too well about the algae-like affair.

“It seems to have improved a little bit,” said Collier. “It looks a little better.”

The lake is only about three feet deep; combined with hot summers and slow-moving waters, it's prime blooming grounds for blue-green algae, which, despite its name, is actually a bacteria.

“The blue-green algae is an issue,” said Janis Shackelford, chair of the Lindo Lake subcommittee. “I was told the county is adding enzymes this year, so it doesn't smell which is good for the community.”

The subcommittee reports to the county supervisors who recently financed half of a massive restoration project at Lindo Lake. It would more than triple the depth and add oxidation. The project, slated to start in the summer of 2019, is funded for a portion of the lake which no longer has water due to it drying up.

“The community was built around Lindo Lake. That's why we're here,” said Shackelford. “Hopefully with the restoration [this is] not going to happen again.”

Cyanobacteria isn't a new issue for Lindo Lake. It flairs up every so often turning the water green and creates an algae-like plume.

Since it's a toxin it is harmful to humans or pets that enter the water and makes it unsafe to eat anything caught in the water.

“With our hot weather we’re having and no rain, the algae started blooming,” said Shackelford. “It was an issue last summer and its again an issue this summer.”

The side of the lake which still has water is unfunded as of now, which means county signs warning of the toxins will remain in place for the time being. Temporary fixes to aerate the water will be installed later this week.

Even after the restoration project it's still likely the lake will not be safe enough to swim in, but at least you might be able to eat what you catch.