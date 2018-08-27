Labor Day Weekend: Sand arrives at pier for sculpting competition

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first of more than a dozen truckloads of sand for an international sand-sculpting competition will begin arriving at the Broadway Pier and Pavilion in downtown San Diego Monday morning.

A total of 15 trucks will haul and dump 300 tons of specialized sand on the pier Monday, Aug. 27, for the seventh annual US Sand Sculpting Challenge.

Event organizers said top competitors from countries around the world, including the US, Russia, Australia, Italy and others, will attend the event over the Labor Day weekend from Friday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 3.

When completed, sand sculptures will stretch nearly 1000 feet over San Diego Bay, organizers said.

The first four truckloads of sand will arrive between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, and subsequent loads will arrive in waves throughout the day, according to event organizers.