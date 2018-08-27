Some of the trucks still run at Campo's Motor Transport Museum

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sixty miles east of San Diego trucks that were once the backbone of American transport are waiting to take you back in time.
In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Campo to visit the Motor Transport Museum.
The trucks that MADE America! We get your motor running at Campo’s Motor Transport Museum tonight in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8. @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/0V36akSfWZ— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) August 27, 2018
Sixty miles east of San Diego trucks that were once the backbone of American transport are waiting to take you back in time.
It is one thing to be good at your job, but it takes a higher level of dedication to use that job to help the community.
It's no secret, if you're looking for a good lunch: eat where the cops do and order the best thing on the menu. In Tuesday‘s Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Downtown San Diego at the urban deli, Appetite.
For the past year, News 8 has followed the story of a vista mechanic who gives away cars to people in need.
For three decades, the La Jolla Cove was the office for a legendary lifeguard. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Escondido at Silverado Memory Care to visit a hero.
This Sunday at Sycuan Casino CBS 8 is hosting a contestant search for the game show "Let's Make a Deal."
We're still a year away from the premiere of "Top Gun 2," the sequel to one of the most famous movies ever shot in San Diego. But don't be surprised if you see "Maverick" make a special guest appearance at a party near you.
Comic-con is famous for its crazy costumes, but sometimes those outrageous outfits fall apart at the worst time.