Hillcrest Brazen Bike Thieves: They got away, but they did not get away clean

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The search is on to find a pair of brazen thieves who are targeting a Hillcrest neighborhood.

Most recently, the thieves broke into a parking garage and got away with two expensive road bikes, the entire crime was caught on video.

Surveillance camera footage shows two thieves taking Alex Brewer’s bikes. “This just shows these are professionals. They have done this before. They have scouted the area.”

This incident marks the second time Brewer has had a bike stolen. “I noticed the first bike missing Saturday morning. When it happened twice within a 24-hour period, this was planned. It was probably the exact same footage we need to check the security footage and see what is going on.”

Cameras captured the same guy committing both thefts, but the second time he brought an accomplice.

Security footage also shows the thieves initially went for another bike before taking Brewer’s second bike. “Seems like every time they put in new security measures, people find a way around.”

Brewer has filed a police report and is now warning others to watch out – if they see either of the suspects in their own neighborhood to call police.