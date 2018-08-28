Jogger killed in suspected DUI crash, suspect arrested

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) - A jogger was hit and killed Monday night in a suspected DUI crash in Lakeside.

The woman was hit just before seven Monday evening on north Woodside Avenue, east of Riverford Road.

Witnesses said the driver of a pick-up truck, identified as Michael Woodfill, drifted off the roadway into a dirt area - hitting a chain link fence. Authorities believe the driver then over corrected trying to get back into the lane.

"This caused him to veer across the westbound lane, towards the runner's location and at some point he struck the runner. Then, his vehicle continued down an embankment," said CHP Officer, Travis Garrow.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

Investigators are working to identify the victim.