Nightmare Move: Couple's stuff does not survive cross-country trip

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Marcos couple fed up with the high cost of living in California made the big move across the country, but many of their possessions never made it to their new home in Alabama.

The couple told News 8 the moving company they hired delivered their stuff an entire month later than they said they would and most of their items were damaged, destroyed or missing.

The first time Jennifer Pratschner spoke with News 8, she and her family were packing up their home to move. The Pratschner family used an inheritance to hire a moving company, but it turned out – it may have cost them much more than they expected.

Jennifer said Old Country Van Lines promised a delivery date of July 26th, but didn’t show up until August 24th – more than four weeks after the original arrival date.

“We went with them because they told us that they don’t contract out and so our things – they’d have more control over when things get there,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer claims when the truck arrived in Alabama, some of their belongings were missing. Most of what was on board was destroyed – including Jennifer’s cancer medicine.

“It was in a storage unit for five weeks, and my pharmacist said to just throw it away. It’s not effective anymore,” she said.

According to Jennifer, the company offered zero help or guidance. It turns out, their contract read that the company actually had 21 business days to deliver everything - which is not what they sold her.

She is now seeking reimbursement for damages, but in the meantime wants to help others avoid the same costly pitfall. “As soon as you sign that contract and pay them your deposit, they are gone. “I wish I would have taken more time and figured out what people really think of them.”

A second moving truck with some missing items arrived Monday.

News 8 tried to contact the East Coast based company, but due to after hours, they did not respond.