Academy of Our Lady of Peace empowers students through STEM

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego’s oldest high school, The Academy of our Lady of Peace (OLP), is working to close the gender gap in STEM jobs by empowering female students.

Women hold less than 25% of STEM jobs, and hold a disproportionately low share of STEM undergrad degrees, particularly in engineering. However, women who do pursue careers in STEM fields, earn 33% more than comparable women in non-STEM jobs. According to a local CONNECT Innovation Report, the regional innovation sector accounts for more than $55 billion of San Diego’s economic activity and directly impacts 400,500 jobs.

Science and technology jobs are on the rise and there’s an increasing demands for women to enter the field.

