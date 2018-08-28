The Veteran’s Appeals Reform

SAN DIEGO - For Veterans, the Appeals Modernization Act that was passed last year has kicked off a much-needed change to the veteran benefit appeals process. The VA is transforming the appeals process to make it quicker and more efficient to keep pace with the growing number of appeals.
The Director of VA’s Appeals Management Office, Dave McLenachen, explains this new process.
“VA remains deeply committed to helping Veterans receive the benefits they have earned in a manner that honors their service and fosters a culture of collaboration with all our stakeholders,” said McLenachen
The VA has struggled to keep pace with the growing number of appeals received over the past decade with the number of pending appeals growing 350% from 100,000 in 2001 to 450,000 in 2017.
Veterans and their families were extremely frustrated with the complexity of the previous process, so the VA sponsored an “Appeals Summit” in March 2016 to design a new, more efficient appeals system.
The Appeals Modernization Act created a new system, featuring three processing lanes:
Implementation of BVA’s appeals lane for Veterans is expected to begin in October 2018 with full implementation of the new law by February 2019.
For more information about the VA appeals process, visit their website: benefits.va.gov.
