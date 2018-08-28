Several people reportedly flee panga boat found in La Jolla

United Way of San Diego County announced the appointment of Nancy Sasaki as president and CEO of the nearly 100-year-old nonprofit charitable organization.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Tuesday were investigating a panga boat that washed ashore at Windansea Beach in La Jolla.
For Veterans, the Appeals Modernization Act, passed last year, kicked off a much-needed change to the veteran benefit appeals process.
A five-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on State Route 163 in Mission Valley Tuesday morning caused minor injuries and prompted lane closures that tangled traffic for miles.
A San Marcos couple fed up with the high cost of living in California made the big move across the country, but many of their possessions never made it to their new home in Alabama.
The San Diego region's climate is likely to experience significant rises in temperatures, sea level, dryness and conditions that increase wildfire potential if climate change is left unchecked according to a new state report published Monday.
San Diego’s oldest high school, The Academy of our Lady of Peace (OLP), is working to close the gender gap in STEM jobs by empowering female students.
A suspected drunken driver is jailed Tuesday morning after he lost control of his work truck, veered across several lanes of traffic and struck and killed a woman who was out jogging in Lakeside, officials said.