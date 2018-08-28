The RUNFORCE 5K – Benefit to fight Bullying

SAN DIEGO - Did you know that more than one in five students report being bullied -- name calling, being made fun of, threatened or physically harmed -- at school each year?
Adolescents who are picked on by bullies find that it can be fearful or emotionally damaging to go to school. Nationwide, 160,000 children stay home from school each day to avoid being bullied and the consequences can be lifelong or even tragic.
KickForce Martial Arts is inviting the community to support the cause at The RunForce 5k Run/Walk Against Bullying on October 27, as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Hourglass Field Community Park!
A portion of net proceeds will be donated to PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center.
