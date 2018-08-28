Crash involving ambulance on SR-163 snarls morning traffic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A five-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on State Route 163 in Mission Valley Tuesday morning caused minor injuries and prompted lane closures that tangled traffic for miles.



It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on southbound SR-163 near Friars Road, California Highway Patrol Tommy Doerr said.



A crash involving five vehicles, including an ambulance, prompted the closure of the three left lanes of southbound SR-163, Doerr said.



Several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene and a woman who suffered minor injuries was transported to a hospital, according to officials.



The lane closure caused traffic to back up as far as Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area.



All lanes were reopened around 6:35 a.m., Doerr said.



CHP officers were investigating the crash.