Crash involving ambulance on SR-163 snarls morning traffic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A five-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on State Route 163 in Mission Valley Tuesday morning caused minor injuries and prompted lane closures that tangled traffic for miles.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on southbound SR-163 near Friars Road, California Highway Patrol Tommy Doerr said.

A crash involving five vehicles, including an ambulance, prompted the closure of the three left lanes of southbound SR-163, Doerr said.

Several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene and a woman who suffered minor injuries was transported to a hospital, according to officials.

The lane closure caused traffic to back up as far as Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area.

All lanes were reopened around 6:35 a.m., Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.

