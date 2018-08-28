NFL 2018: Steelers poised to retain reign in AFC North

Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big Island

Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big Island

A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last October

A judge has ordered former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden to stay away from a woman he's accused of groping at his New York home last October

A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical storm

A powerful hurricane that threatened Hawaii for a week is weakening and is now a tropical storm

Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice

Leaders of revived Poor People's Campaign look to veterans of previous social justice movements for wisdom and advice

New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke

New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke

Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfather

Sen. John McCain will rest side-by-side with his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfather

McCain to be buried near best friend at US Naval Academy

McCain to be buried near best friend at US Naval Academy

The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staff

The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staff

Lea Marquez Peterson won a four-way primary to become the Republican nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Lea Marquez Peterson won a four-way primary to become the Republican nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally, who is running for U.S. Senate.

(AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.

(AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.

(AP Photo/Cayla Nimmo). Navajo Nation Vice President and presidential candidate Jonathan Nez walks around and mingles with his supporters at the fairgrounds in the capitol of the tribe, Window Rock, Ariz., Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Nez and former tribal ...

(AP Photo/Cayla Nimmo). Navajo Nation Vice President and presidential candidate Jonathan Nez walks around and mingles with his supporters at the fairgrounds in the capitol of the tribe, Window Rock, Ariz., Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Nez and former tribal ...

The Senate race in Arizona is shaping up to be a contest between two candidates who have pivoted beyond their bases.

The Senate race in Arizona is shaping up to be a contest between two candidates who have pivoted beyond their bases.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., talks to campaign volunteers at a Democratic campaign office on primary election day Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Phoenix. Sinema is seeking the current U.S. Senate seat occupied by outgoing Repu...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., talks to campaign volunteers at a Democratic campaign office on primary election day Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Phoenix. Sinema is seeking the current U.S. Senate seat occupied by outgoing Repu...

(AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum and his wife, R. Jai Gillum addresses his supporters after Andrew Gillum won the Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum defeated former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, the da...

(AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum and his wife, R. Jai Gillum addresses his supporters after Andrew Gillum won the Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum defeated former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, the da...

Hundreds of people are lining up to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

Hundreds of people are lining up to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

(Susan Tusa/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool). FILE-- In this Oct. 31, 2005 file photo, Rosa Parks coffin lies in the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Aretha Franklin will lie at the museum for two days before her funeral...

(Susan Tusa/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool). FILE-- In this Oct. 31, 2005 file photo, Rosa Parks coffin lies in the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Aretha Franklin will lie at the museum for two days before her funeral...

Family, friends and constituents will gather at the Arizona State Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain.

Family, friends and constituents will gather at the Arizona State Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks after he received the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. McCain's body lies in state Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, a...

Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

(Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...

(Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15...

With the nation's multibillion-dollar marijuana industry beginning to flower, the commercial cannabis industry is pushing hard to dispel the idea everyone who tokes up these days is a stumbling slacker living on their parents' couch.

With the nation's multibillion-dollar marijuana industry beginning to flower, the commercial cannabis industry is pushing hard to dispel the idea everyone who tokes up these days is a stumbling slacker living on...

Hundreds of Delta Sigma Theta members pay last respects to Queen of Soul in moving tribute to their soror.

Hundreds of Delta Sigma Theta members pay last respects to Queen of Soul in moving tribute to their soror.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega...

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Detroit. The sorority's traditional Omega Omega...

(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop emeritus Theodore McCarrick after the Midday Prayer of the Divine with more than 300 U.S. Bishops at...

(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop emeritus Theodore McCarrick after the Midday Prayer of the Divine with more than 300 U.S. Bishops at...

(AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson walks on the field before an NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. Cleveland is coming off an 0-16 embarras...

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis watches his team play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Lewis got...

(AP Photo/File). FILE - From left are 2018 file photos showing Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football players Le'Veon Bell, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown. As long as Mike Tomlin is standing on the Pittsburgh sideline, watching Ben Roethlisberger pass ...

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Green Bay, Wis. As long as Mike Tomlin is stan...

(AP Photo/Don Wright, File). FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Pittsburgh. As long as Mike Tomlin is sta...

By DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - As long as Mike Tomlin is standing on the Pittsburgh sideline, watching Ben Roethlisberger pass to Antonio Brown or give the ball to Le'Veon Bell, the Steelers will be favored to win the AFC North.

It makes no difference that Randy Fichtner is the new offensive coordinator, or that Roethlisberger turned 36 in March.

The Steelers are going to score points, and they're going to play their best against division rivals in big games.

Baltimore knows this all too well. Two years ago, Bell rushed for 122 yards and Roethlisberger connected with Brown for a last-minute touchdown in a 31-27 victory that clinched the AFC North title.

Last December, Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards and two TDs, Bell scored twice and the Steelers beat the Ravens 39-38.

Baltimore hopes to turn things around this year, but if the Ravens are to break a run of three straight years without a playoff appearance, it will likely be as a wild card.

There are, by the way, two other teams in the division. Cincinnati and Cleveland deserve mention only because one will likely finish in third place and the other will occupy the cellar.

In Cincinnati, coach Marvin Lewis got a two-year extension despite his NFL-record 0-7 mark in the playoffs. After two straight losing seasons, he's getting a 16th chance to finally get it right.

Cleveland is coming off an 0-16 embarrassment and can only hope to be respectable. Since the creation of the current AFC North in 2002, the Browns are the only team never to finish in first place.

Some things to know about the AFC North:

FOR WHOM THE BELL TOILS: Pittsburgh and its "Killer Bs" - Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell - have reached the playoffs four straight years. Yet all those trips to January have turned into just three postseason wins and no trips to the Super Bowl.

While the rejuvenated Roethlisberger believes he can play until he nears 40, this may be his last legitimate shot to win a third championship. Bell is likely in his final year in black-and-gold after being unable to come to terms with the club on a new long-term deal.

Bell is one of the most versatile backs in the league and not easily replaceable. He won't lack for motivation. He believes he's a unique talent and wants the paycheck to prove it.

Pittsburgh's best chance to return to the Super Bowl will rely heavily on having Bell at the top of his game and will certainly take the tradeoff of seeing Bell elsewhere in 2019 if it means hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February.

FAREWELL TOUR: Ozzie Newsome is the only general manager the Ravens have ever had, running the show in Baltimore since the team arrived from Cleveland before the 1996 season.

Newsome will be stepping aside after this season, to be replaced by current assistant GM Eric DeCosta, who in 2019 will finally get the job he wanted after spurning offers from several other clubs.

The Ravens have won two Super Bowls under Newsome, who in his final season has assembled a team that appears better than last year's model.

Having provided quarterback Joe Flacco with a new receiving group, Newsome addressed Baltimore's most glaring weakness in 2017.

BENGALS ON THE LINE: Cincinnati's offense finished last in the league in yards last season, the worst showing in franchise history. The focus of their offseason was overhauling the line, which failed to protect Andy Dalton or open holes in the running game.

The Bengals fired line coach Paul Alexander, traded with Buffalo for left tackle Cordy Glenn, signed right tackle Bobby Hart and drafted center Billy Price in the first round from Ohio State. Despite all that, the right side of the line struggled against the Cowboys in the second preseason game, renewing concerns that problems remain.

GOTTA BE BETTER, CAN'T GET WORSE: Cleveland coach Hue Jackson is 1-31 in two seasons with Cleveland, but Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam still believe they hired the right coach in 2016. Time will tell, but the pressure is on Jackson from the get-go to win or there could be more changes in a team that has known mostly upheaval for 20 years.

The Browns drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick, but the Heisman Trophy winner will begin the year as a backup to Tyrod Taylor, who helped Buffalo snap a 17-year postseason drought last season.

___

Predicted order of finish: Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Browns.

___

AP Sports Writers Joe Kay, Tom Withers and Will Graves contributed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.