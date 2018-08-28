Spread of Lakeside brush fire halted - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Spread of Lakeside brush fire halted

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Firefighters halted the spread of a roughly one-acre brush fire in the area of Willows and Ashwood roads on Tuesday, according to the Lakeside Fire Protection District.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

Cal Fire has reported the forward rate of spread has been stopped and they will remain on scene into the evening to mop-up and build containment lines.

