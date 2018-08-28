Spread of Lakeside brush fire halted

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Firefighters halted the spread of a roughly one-acre brush fire in the area of Willows and Ashwood roads on Tuesday, according to the Lakeside Fire Protection District.
No structural damage or injuries were reported.
#WillowsFire [update] All roadblocks have been lifted in the area of the fire, please drive with caution when in the area.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 28, 2018
#WillowsFire [update] IC reports the forward rate of spread has been stopped. Crews to remain at scene into the evening to mop-up and build containment lines. pic.twitter.com/HXnSi7NKtM— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 28, 2018
.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and cooperators are at scene of a 1 acre vegetation fire in the area of Willows Rd and Ashwood Rd in Lakeside.#WillowsFire pic.twitter.com/wtlrwteN8P— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 28, 2018
#WillowsFire [update] @CALFIRESANDIEGO is in unified command with @LakesideFire. Ashwood St is closed between Willows Rd and Mapleview St. pic.twitter.com/yeJVaaTRGX— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 28, 2018
Cal Fire has reported the forward rate of spread has been stopped and they will remain on scene into the evening to mop-up and build containment lines.
