SDCCU donates backpacks and school supplies to homeless students in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Credit Union on Tuesday announced it donated nearly $303,000 worth of school supplies to 61 school districts and charter schools in the region.



The donations were part of SDCCU's fourth annual Stuff the Bus campaign. The company partnered with the San Diego County Office of Education and four local iHeartMedia radio stations to hand out nearly 6,000 backpacks and 230,000 school supplies to students experiencing homelessness in 40 school districts and 21 charter schools across the county.



"We are so pleased with the outpouring of support from the community this year. Once again the quality and quantity of supplies collected from the Stuff the Bus campaign exceeded our expectations," said Dr. Michelle Lustig, the county's director of Foster Youth Coordinating Services and Homeless Education Services. "Our school districts and charter schools will have filled backpacks ready for their students on the first day of school, which enables these vulnerable students to start the school year prepared."



The county estimates the number of homeless school-age children in San Diego during the 2017-18 school year to be more than 22,000 -- 2,000 higher than its estimate during the 2012-2013 school year.



SDCCU, the Office of Education and iHeartMedia launched the Stuff the Bus campaign in support of the county's Live Well San Diego initiative, which aims to improve the health and safety of San Diego's communities through nonprofit and volunteer work.



"We collected a record number of supplies this year, which will help thousands of students experiencing homelessness in San Diego start the school year ready to learn and succeed," said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Halleck Campbell. "We are so grateful to the community for coming together to support this initiative."

