Short-term vacation rental petition gatherers accused of deception in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Some signature gathering drives to overturn the city's new regulations on short-term vacation rentals may not be what they seem. Some News 8 viewers claim voters are being tricked into signing the petition by gatherers giving them false or misleading information.
City councilmembers, along with those against short-term vacation rentals, say the petition gathering is deceptive. More than 30,000 signatures are needed by the end of the week to essentially overturn an existing city ordinance regulating short term rentals.
“It is criminal to be doing what the petitioning gatherers are doing,” said councilmember Lorie Zapf.
Sounding off on claims of misleading petition gathering, members of the group Save San Diego Neighborhoods rallied against Airbnb and short-term vacation rentals on Tuesday.
Just last week, News 8 recorded a would-be petition signer in the Midway District say she was told the petition was for “affordable housing.”
City councilmembers say they've witnessed the fraud firsthand.
“[They are] telling lies, deceiving the public,” said Zapf. “I walked up to one myself just asking questions and was told nothing but falsehoods from someone who was brought in from Florida to stay in San Diego for a month and collect $5 per signature.”
But residents who support short-term vacation rentals say the petition is legitimate.
“All the people collecting signatures have been trained, they all carry legal documents specifically stating what it is they are they are for,” said Cy Pilkington.
Pilkington rents out 12 apartments in La Jolla and says there needs to be balanced regulations.
“There’s a lot of people who have been doing short-term vacation rentals for over 30 years, especially in the Mission Beach area and the coastal communities and this basically is wiping out their retirement,” said Pilkington.
The San Diego City Council did pass an ordinance that restricts short-term rentals to primary residence only, meaning you can rent out a room in your house every night of the year as long as you are on site to supervise. Also, you can rent out your entire house up to six months a year.
“If we had passed a different kind of a measure, it would have been open season for investors to snap up properties in residential neighborhoods and turn them into mini hotels,” said councilmember Barbara Bry
Supporters of Save San Diego Neighborhoods say if you feel you were misled into signing the petition, you can rescind your signature by contacting the city clerk.
You can also make a complaint to the district attorney.
Supporters of Save San Diego Neighborhoods rallied against misleading petition gatherer claims for Short Term Vacation Rentals, urging many to carefully read petition before they sign. See the story @CBS8 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/AgPaX5LTVQ— Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) August 28, 2018
