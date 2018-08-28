Man following women home in Solana Beach, leaving notes on cars

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local woman is sharing her unnerving encounter with a man who she says targeted her in a Solana Beach parking lot.
The young woman from Del Mar – who asked to remain anonymous – said a man in his mid-20s, wearing a backwards baseball cap approached her in the lot on Monday while she was on her way to a doctor’s appointment.
She said the man identified himself as “Dylan” and asked for her name. Then he told her she looked “delicious for the day.”
The woman ignored his comment and went into the doctor’s office for over an hour and a half. When she returned, she said “Dylan” had been waiting and asked her on a date.
The woman declined and stated that she was married.
After returning home for a few hours, the woman went back out to run errands and was even more disturbed to find a note on her car – indicating “Dylan” had followed her home.
The note read, in part, “I didn’t mean to follow you home, I just wanted to catch up to you to ask you one more question....” The note went on to inquire whether the recipient was faithful in her marriage and a phone number was included.
“It really made me nervous at that point,” said the woman.
The woman and her husband then contacted the sheriff’s department. The couple said through their own sleuthing they were able to find out that another woman had a similar encounter the same day with a disturbing note left on her car.
The woman News 8 interviewed said she wants to get the word out in case the man’s behavior escalates.
“I just want to make sure every one is safe,” said the woman.
Anyone who had a similar experience is asked to call authorities or CrimeStoppers.
