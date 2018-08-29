Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits in Los Angeles County, felt in San Diego

Senator John McCain is being honored in different ways in cities across the country including here in San Diego. A well-known sandcastle builder in Coronado built a tribute sculpture in front of the Hotel del Coronado.
The City of Carlsbad is considering changing its rules about protests in public areas. It comes months after demonstrators rallying against President Trump's immigration policies made claims the municipal code violated their First Amendment rights.
A magnitude-4.4 earthquake struck north of La Verne Tuesday evening, but no injuries or damage were immediately reported.
Firefighters halted the spread of a roughly one-acre brush fire in the area of Willows and Ashwood roads on Tuesday, according to the Lakeside Fire Protection District.
A local woman is sharing her unnerving encounter with a man who she says targeted her in a Solana Beach parking lot.
A jury was seated Tuesday for the trial of a Navy man charged with murder for allegedly inflicting fatal injuries on his girlfriend's 19-month-old son in Alpine 2 1/2 years ago. Opening statements are scheduled Sept. 5 in the trial of Brett Brown, 32, who is accused in the death of Lucas Orlando.
County health officials on Tuesday announced two new and unrelated cases of tuberculosis -- at a Chula Vista high school facility and a nonprofit youth job training organization in San Diego -- that may have exposed others to the disease.
A suspected drunken driver was jailed Tuesday morning after he lost control of his work truck, veered across several lanes of traffic and struck and killed a woman who was out jogging in Lakeside, officials said.
When it comes to breakfast, lunch or dinner on the run, there's a new way to serve yourself and the environment. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff sits down with the Oceanside company TwentyFifty fork.