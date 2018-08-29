Carlsbad considers changing rule on public protests

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The City of Carlsbad is considering changing its rules about protests in public areas. It comes months after demonstrators rallying against President Trump's immigration policies made claims the municipal code violated their First Amendment rights.

Voices of protest were heard at Tuesday night's Carlsbad City Council meeting.

Protesters at June 30's "Families Belong Together" rally held at Canon Park in Carlsbad say they were threatened and intimidated by signs put up by the city warning that participants could be fined and prosecuted if the demonstration proceeded because it did not have a permit.

City officials said they were just following municipal code, which specifies permits for special events need to be applied for 90 days in advance.

"It's all about the safety,” said Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall.

The protest ultimately went ahead with hundreds of protestors packing the park.

Still, some participants felt their First Amendment rights to free speech were violated.

