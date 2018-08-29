Sandcastle in Coronado honors Senator John McCain

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Senator John McCain is being honored in different ways in cities across the country including here in San Diego.

A well-known sandcastle builder in Coronado built a tribute sculpture in front of the Hotel del Coronado featuring McCain’s name in a heart with the years of his birth and death in another heart. The other side of the sculpture includes the words “peace, love and harmony” and “2018” also in hearts.

Locals and tourists have been stopping by to look at it and take pictures.

One man visiting from out of town told News 8 he was touched by the special tribute.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s a great tribute to John McCain. I think he’s a great hero for our country and gave his life serving all the way to the end. I think that’s awesome.”

McCain is survived by his seven children, and his wife Cindy.

RELATED COVERAGE