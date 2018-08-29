Trickle Down Stress: What it is and what you can do about it

SAN DIEGO - According to the National Institute of Mental Health, anxiety disorders affect 1 in 8 children and that could put them at risk of poor school performance, sleep disturbances, maintaining relationships with peers, and substance abuse as they get older.

So where is this spike in anxiety coming from?

Dr. Mark Menolascino, medical director of the Meno Clinic Center for Functional Medicine near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, says anxiety can be a reaction to stress.

“The fast-paced culture we live in today is typically more than a child’s nervous system can handle,” says Menolascino, “When parents are stressed, we find a trickle down effect to their children, and this intersection between environmental and parental stress is contributing to the skyrocketing cases of stress, anxiety and mood disorders.”

But before parents seek a medical diagnosis, they should consider holistic approaches to minimize the stress that could be leading to anxiety. Dr. Menolascino has three simple ways to alleviate and manage stress for both parents and children at home:

Demand More Downtime: “Pump the brakes” and make an effort not to over schedule family activities.

Keep Calm and Carry on with Cleaner Meds: Look for Genexa’s Calm Keeper and Stress Relief, an over-the-counter, certified organic and non-GMO alternative to Ritalin now available at pharmacies.

Sneak in More Snacks: Specific nutrients in certain snack foods can help reduce stress for the entire family, including Bananas and avocados that contain calming magnesium and potassium Carrots and celery that are nutrient-rich and pack a stress reducing crunch with nut butter for protein Dark chocolate, in small portions, that can help lower stress hormones and release mood-improving serotonin



