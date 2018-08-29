Tips and tricks for bedtime schedules & struggles

SAN DIEGO - Over the summer, schedules and bedtimes tend to take a break. Now that back to school is in full swing, establishing a nighttime routine is a necessity for a good night's rest.

A study published in Pediatrics found that children with non-regular bedtimes had more behavioral difficulties. That alone is worth the extra effort in ensuring they get the proper amount of sleep!

City Girl Gone Mom blogger, Danielle Schaffer shares her secrets to for a successful bedtime routine.

Kids thrive on routines and as a seasoned mom of four, I feel they sleep better with bedtime routines. For my family, all of my kids go to sleep with lullabies and the ocean in the back ground. We start winding down an hour before bedtime, that way we can squeeze in cuddle time and reading.

Fun fact: Kids under the age of 12, or before puberty, get tired naturally around 8 p.m. There is a natural rise in their melatonin levels at this time, which makes for the perfect moment for parents to seize the opportunity to transition kids to bed.

Schaffer also recommends ending screen time at least 30 minutes prior to bedtime. The light from devices can impede natural hormones that help us fall asleep.

For more information, click on the link below.