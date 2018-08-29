Music & Medicine: A healing dynamic duo

SAN DIEGO - Does music have the power to heal what ails you?
That’s what gastroenterologist and musician on a mission, Dr. Kenny Fine, is all about.
Imagine the desire to help people and improve their quality of life with music! Dr. Fine has been dedicating his life to healthy change from the inside out.
“Music treats the soul, and If you treat your soul the body will ultimately positively react,” says Dr. Fine. "Music is underappreciated as a healing source that can be just as powerful a prescription as drugs.”
Dr. Fine recently recorded a double album containing 26 original songs called “Rockspirational”. He's a fun, engaging, thoughtful physician working music into his treatment outlook.
"An increasing body of research reveals the beneficial effects of formal musical experiences on early cognitive and linguistic development."— Kenny Davin Fine (@KennyDavinFine) August 24, 2018
What kind of music do you share with your kids? https://t.co/90psP60HMD#Music #musicheals #kids pic.twitter.com/mms7ejvhqy
For more information, visit Dr. Fine's website: finerhealth.com.
Dr. Kenny Fine fully believes in the power of music to heal and shows you how to reap the benefits too.
