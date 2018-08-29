Music & Medicine: A healing dynamic duo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Music & Medicine: A healing dynamic duo

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO - Does music have the power to heal what ails you?

That’s what gastroenterologist and musician on a mission, Dr. Kenny Fine, is all about.

Imagine the desire to help people and improve their quality of life with music! Dr. Fine has been dedicating his life to healthy change from the inside out.

“Music treats the soul, and If you treat your soul the body will ultimately positively react,” says Dr. Fine. "Music is underappreciated as a healing source that can be just as powerful a prescription as drugs.”

Dr. Fine recently recorded a double album containing 26 original songs called “Rockspirational”. He's a fun, engaging, thoughtful physician working music into his treatment outlook.

For more information, visit Dr. Fine's website: finerhealth.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.