WATCH: San Diego firefighter no match for 101-year-old ping pong - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

WATCH: San Diego firefighter no match for 101-year-old ping pong player

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. Courtesy: San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Tuesday, the crew of Engine Company 33 - A Division responded to a medical call at a retirement community.

When they arrived, they spotted a woman bouncing a ping pong ball alone. They asked the staff about the woman and were told she is 101 years young and always looking for a worthy ping pong opponent to play with.

Once the patient who needed assistance was put into the ambulance, firefighter Nick Plancich offered to play.

Plancich was a worthy opponent, but he was no match for the ping-pong loving centenarian!

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department posted the match on their Facebook page.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.