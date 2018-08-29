WATCH: San Diego firefighter no match for 101-year-old ping pong player

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Tuesday, the crew of Engine Company 33 - A Division responded to a medical call at a retirement community.

When they arrived, they spotted a woman bouncing a ping pong ball alone. They asked the staff about the woman and were told she is 101 years young and always looking for a worthy ping pong opponent to play with.

Once the patient who needed assistance was put into the ambulance, firefighter Nick Plancich offered to play.

Plancich was a worthy opponent, but he was no match for the ping-pong loving centenarian!

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department posted the match on their Facebook page.