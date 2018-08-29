Celebrate Vulture Awareness Weekend with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know that in many cultures, the first Saturday of September is celebrated as International Vulture Awareness Day?

There are 23 different species of vultures, many are considered endangered or threatened.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs stopped by the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to show off these incredible birds and to explain the unique opportunity you can take part in this weekend.

Interested in attending the Safari Park? For the month of September, any firefighter can bring an active firefighter ID with photo to receive a free park ticket for yourself and three friends!

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs gets up close and personal with vultures



