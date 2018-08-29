Sand Sculptor: Making masterpieces by going against the grain

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The seventh annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge kicks off this Friday at the Broadway Pier.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a former grand prize winner and one of the most famous faces in waterfront art.

Ok, fine. I met someone with a cooler job than mine. The U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge returns to San Diego this Friday and I meet a former Grand Prize Winner in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @c3Communication pic.twitter.com/UZFvebJBA0 — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) August 29, 2018

RELATED COVERAGE