Your Stories Investigates: How did K9 Jester go from star to shelter?

For two-and-a-half years, El Cajon Police Officer Jordan Walker and his K9 companion, Jester, helped keep the streets of El Cajon safe.
In 1978, News 8 reporters traveled south of the border, across state lines and to the northern reaches of California to explore different vacation spots. See how four locales drew tourists 40 years ago with these clips from the News 8 archives.
A new memorial was dedicated to San Diego's police dogs on Wednesday. The canines give their all in the line of duty taking down suspects and keeping other officers safe.
The seventh annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge kicks off this Friday at the Broadway Pier. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a former grand prize winner and one of the most famous faces in waterfront art.
Cargill is recalling about 12 tons of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination, according to the Department of Agriculture.
County health officials on Tuesday announced two new and unrelated cases of tuberculosis -- at a Chula Vista high school facility and a nonprofit youth job training organization in San Diego -- that may have exposed others to the disease.
When it comes to breakfast, lunch or dinner on the run, there's a new way to serve yourself and the environment. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff sits down with the Oceanside company TwentyFifty fork.
Sixty miles east of San Diego trucks that were once the backbone of American transport are waiting to take you back in time.