News 8 Throwback: Mondavi in Napa, Hussong’s in Ensenada and what other fun places looked like 40 years ago

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — In 1978, News 8 reporters traveled south of the border, across state lines and to the northern reaches of California to explore different vacation spots.

See how four locales drew tourists 40 years ago with these clips from the News 8 archives.

In the summer of 1978, News 8 took a trip to the oldest community in Baja California. In Ensenada, Mexico reporter Jesse Macias took a look at the history of the area and the growing industries of the port city. Macias also discussed tourism with locals and visited one of Ensenada's oldest bars, Hussong's, to mingle with locals and tourists.

In the fall of 1978, News 8 made a trek north to Napa Valley and interviewed some of the biggest names in wine-making. Reporter Carol Kendrick spoke with vintner Robert Mondavi about the growing popularity of the valley and his approach to making wine. At the time the region boasted 73 wineries; today that number is over 400. In the second part of Carol's report she toured the Schramsberg Winery with owner Jack Davies who bought the abandoned property 12 years before. Davies’ meticulously kept caves housed hundreds of bottles of sparkling wine made in the Champagne style which Schramsberg is still known for decades later.

Vacationing in Havasu looked a bit different back in 1978. That summer News 8's Dave Cohen explored Lake Havasu City and the London Bridge, which was moved from London to Arizona in 1967. The bridge and an English village at its base attracted more than 2 million visitors each year. The report also gave glimpses of tourists enjoying water skiing and boating on the river, though in far fewer numbers than we see today.

News 8 reporter Doug McAllister traveled to Northern California to visit Muir Woods National Monument in October of 1978. With over 500 acres of forest there was plenty to see. Doug marveled at the majestic redwood trees, the tallest of which was 240 feet. He also shared history of the national monument named for naturalist and author John Muir who in 1908 called the area "the best tree-lovers monument that could be found in all of the forests of the world."

