Two women struck by hit and run driver in Santee

Residents across San Diego on Wednesday night are reporting mysterious lights in the night sky. The lights appear to be south of downtown San Diego.
Two bills designed to add more housing in the state and support current homeowners were approved by the Assembly Wednesday.
For two-and-a-half years, El Cajon Police Officer Jordan Walker and his K9 companion, Jester, helped keep the streets of El Cajon safe.
In 1978, News 8 reporters traveled south of the border, across state lines and to the northern reaches of California to explore different vacation spots. See how four locales drew tourists 40 years ago with these clips from the News 8 archives.
A new memorial was dedicated to San Diego's police dogs on Wednesday. The canines give their all in the line of duty taking down suspects and keeping other officers safe.
Hydrogen vapors from a tanker truck briefly ignited Wednesday morning, prompting precautionary evacuations of several El Cajon businesses and schools, authorities said.
The seventh annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge kicks off this Friday at the Broadway Pier. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a former grand prize winner and one of the most famous faces in waterfront art.