Two women struck by hit and run driver in Santee

SANTEE (NEWS 8) - Two pedestrians were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Santee Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 10200 block of Molino Road, just east of Cuyamaca Street.

According to the Sheriff's, three suspects drove through the neighborhood and got into a fight with a resident in a house. That fight spilled onto the street and was so loud other residents came out from their homes to try and break it off.

It remains unclear if the two women hit were involved in the altercation, but were struck by the three suspects in the car as they fled the scene.

The two women injured were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The suspects vehicle is being described as a dark late Honda model. All three suspects are believed to be male.