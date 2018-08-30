Man hit, killed while running across I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - A man was struck and killed while running across Interstate 5 in Chula Vista Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Palomar Street, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP officials say they received a call about an unidentified pedestrian running across the freeway. The pedestrian was later declared dead at the scene.
The driver that struck the man remained at the scene, according to the CHP.
The right lane of the northbound lanes of I-5 remain shut down near the Palomar Street exit. The Main Street onramp to the I-5 is also closed.
The incident is under investigation.
Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.
NB I-5 south of Palomar, right lane and Palomar off ramp closed, due to a traffic collision.#SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 30, 2018
Hazmat team just arrived .. cleaning up scene where pedestrian was hit and killed .. all lanes of the 5 north near palomar st. are expected to reopen soon @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/pjFfQCpBEv— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) August 30, 2018
Number 4 land of the 5 north remains closed near palomar street after pedestrian was killed by a truck. Live report at 6am @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/kizh6bxsW0— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) August 30, 2018
Breaking: Slow lane of the 5 north closed near palomar street .. chp is investigating a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a truck @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/URJUCjtxdc— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) August 30, 2018
Residents across San Diego on Wednesday night are reporting mysterious lights in the night sky. The lights appear to be south of downtown San Diego.
Two women were seriously injured when a car speeding away from the scene of an argument at a Santee home struck them and its driver fled the scene, but one of the car's occupants later called authorities to turn himself in and provide details about the hit-and-run, officials said.
Temperatures continue to be slightly warmer ahead of the weekend. Patchy overnight/morning low clouds due to oncoming high pressure through Friday.
Two bills designed to add more housing in the state and support current homeowners were approved by the Assembly Wednesday.
For two-and-a-half years, El Cajon Police Officer Jordan Walker and his K9 companion, Jester, helped keep the streets of El Cajon safe.
In 1978, News 8 reporters traveled south of the border, across state lines and to the northern reaches of California to explore different vacation spots. See how four locales drew tourists 40 years ago with these clips from the News 8 archives.
A new memorial was dedicated to San Diego's police dogs on Wednesday. The canines give their all in the line of duty taking down suspects and keeping other officers safe.
Hydrogen vapors from a tanker truck briefly ignited Wednesday morning, prompting precautionary evacuations of several El Cajon businesses and schools, authorities said.