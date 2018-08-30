Man hit, killed while running across I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - A man was struck and killed while running across Interstate 5 in Chula Vista Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Palomar Street, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials say they received a call about an unidentified pedestrian running across the freeway. The pedestrian was later declared dead at the scene.

The driver that struck the man remained at the scene, according to the CHP.

The right lane of the northbound lanes of I-5 remain shut down near the Palomar Street exit. The Main Street onramp to the I-5 is also closed.

The incident is under investigation.

