'Your Dollars, Our Sense': A straight-forward approach to your finances

SAN DIEGO - Scoring a great deal at a sale is, well, great, right?

Here’s the thing: sales are great, but you’re still spending money. So if you are waiting for a Labor Day sale to buy something that you need, great!

People will often hold off on making purchasing big ticket items until big holidays sales, like Labor Day. If you are in the market for a 'need’ item, such as a car or appliance and you are will to be patient until a sale comes up, this could be a great approach.

If you're not though, don’t let a sale entice you to spend money that you weren’t planning on spending anyway.

Did you know that our book, "Your Dollars, Our Sense" is an International Best Seller

'Your Dollars, Our Sense: A Fun & Simple Guide to Money Matters' is a quick read that makes sense of a variety of topics including credit, saving priorities, investing, home ownership, insurance, marriage, children, retirement, estate planning and much more.

The goal is to provide readers with relatable and simple financial advice to help navigate various life stages and major life events in an entertaining, informative manner, escaping the dryness often associated with the topic.

