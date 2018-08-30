Pax Tandon on why 'Mindfulness Matters'

SAN DIEGO - Mindfulness is a popular buzz word these days and for good reason: By focusing on the here and now, many people who practice mindfulness find that they are less likely to get caught up in worries about the future or regrets over the past, are less preoccupied with concerns about success and self-esteem, and are better able to form deep connections with others.
Pax Tandon is an author, filmmaker, entrepreneur, wellness advocate, teacher, and mindfulness expert.
Being mindful makes it easier to savor the pleasures in life as they occur, helps you become fully engaged in activities, and creates a greater capacity to deal with adverse events.-Pax
#hitPause and join the #mindfulnessmatters movement.
Buy my book (in paperback or Kindle) and take it to the beach!
So what exactly does it mean to be 'mindful'?
Living mindfully means being aware of what goes on around you, what impact you are having on others, and also what goes on in your inner world, your thoughts, and your feelings.
Pax Tandon is an expert in mindfulness and explains how we can all bring ourselves off of autopilot and to be more aware of living in the moment.
