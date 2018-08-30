Pax Tandon on why 'Mindfulness Matters'

SAN DIEGO - Mindfulness is a popular buzz word these days and for good reason: By focusing on the here and now, many people who practice mindfulness find that they are less likely to get caught up in worries about the future or regrets over the past, are less preoccupied with concerns about success and self-esteem, and are better able to form deep connections with others.

Pax Tandon is an author, filmmaker, entrepreneur, wellness advocate, teacher, and mindfulness expert.

Being mindful makes it easier to savor the pleasures in life as they occur, helps you become fully engaged in activities, and creates a greater capacity to deal with adverse events.-Pax

So what exactly does it mean to be 'mindful'?

Living mindfully means being aware of what goes on around you, what impact you are having on others, and also what goes on in your inner world, your thoughts, and your feelings.

