Arraignment set for alleged DUI driver accused of fatally striking jogger

EL CAJON (CNS) - A suspected drunken driver who allegedly lost control of his work truck and fatally struck a woman out for a jog in Lakeside is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the courthouse in El Cajon.



Michael Woodfill, 46, is accused in the death Monday night of 41-year- old Susana Gotell.



According to the California Highway Patrol, Woodfill was traveling eastbound on North Woodside Avenue near Riverford Road about 6:40 p.m. when he drifted to the right and hit a chain link fence. Woodfill then overcorrected, steered the truck across the opposite lane and struck the victim, said CHP Officer Travis Garrow.



Woodfill's truck continued down a dirt embankment after striking Gotell and overturned, Garrow said.



The victim suffered major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where she later died.



Garrow said Woodfill remained at the scene, and officers determined that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the deadly collision.



Woodfill, of Santee, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, Garrow said.

