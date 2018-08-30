Understanding your cravings with Einav Miller

SAN DIEGO - They are often unexplained and usually accompanied by negative emotions, but could our food cravings be actually good for us?

UVITA Corporate Wellness and Ideal Fitness invite you to come and learn about your food cravings.

UVITA was created by certified health coach Einav Miller. Through principles of Integrative Nutrition and natural medicine, she will coach you how to listen to your body's messages and believe in its natural power to heal itself.

In this unique class you will learn how food cravings can really promote your health, how to analyze them and acquire an effective way to naturally reduce them, without staying hungry.

The workshop will end with food tastings to learn which types of food are best for reducing cravings naturally.

Details for the upcoming CRAVINGS event:

Thursday, August 30, 2018

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM PDT

Ideal Fitness - San Diego

12264 El Camino Real

San Diego, CA 92130

For more information, visit UVITA's website: uvitalife.com.