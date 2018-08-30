Understanding your cravings with Einav Miller

SAN DIEGO - They are often unexplained and usually accompanied by negative emotions, but could our food cravings be actually good for us?
UVITA Corporate Wellness and Ideal Fitness invite you to come and learn about your food cravings.
UVITA was created by certified health coach Einav Miller. Through principles of Integrative Nutrition and natural medicine, she will coach you how to listen to your body's messages and believe in its natural power to heal itself.
In this unique class you will learn how food cravings can really promote your health, how to analyze them and acquire an effective way to naturally reduce them, without staying hungry.
The workshop will end with food tastings to learn which types of food are best for reducing cravings naturally.
Details for the upcoming CRAVINGS event:
For more information, visit UVITA's website: uvitalife.com.
Ever wonder why you crave certain foods? UVITA founder Einav Miller explains your cravings and why they might even be good for us.
