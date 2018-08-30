Friendship Drama: Play It Safe teaches your kids can handle bullies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Tracie Arlington has made it her mission to empower children and women. Her Play It Safe Defense classes cover a range of topics from physical self defense to how to kindly respond to a bully.

According to studies, kids experience bullying in classrooms as early as pre-school.

Arlington’s classes teach kids role playing exercises so they’re ready to kindly and confidently respond to bullies. As for her classes centered around college campus safety, Arlington teaches women how to defense against a predator.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs shows you how you can start protecting yourself and your children emotionally and physically.

Play It Safe is a mobile business, so Arlington is available to empower people all over the county.

Ashley Jacobs checks out the class that teaches kids how to kindly deal with bullies and “friendship drama”