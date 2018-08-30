San Diego Police to increase bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement

Pax Tandon is an expert in mindfulness and explains how we can all bring ourselves off of autopilot and to be more aware of living in the moment.
A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday while he was walking across highway lanes on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, officials said.
The San Diego Police Department announced that officers will conduct bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations on Thursday.
A 21-year-old Marine was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a fire that resulted in $25,000 in damage to a restaurant in the Gaslamp District, authorities said. The blaze at Blue Point Coastal Cuisine at 565 Fifth Ave. near Market Street was reported around 1:45 a.m. and was quickly doused by the building's sprinkler system, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.
A 21-year-old Marine was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a fire that resulted in $25,000 in damage to a restaurant in the Gaslamp District, authorities said. The blaze at Blue Point Coastal Cuisine at 565 Fifth Ave. near Market Street was reported around 1:45 a.m. and was quickly doused by the building's sprinkler system, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.
Ever wonder why you crave certain foods? UVITA founder Einav Miller explains your cravings and why they might even be good for us.
A suspected drunken driver who allegedly lost control of his work truck and fatally struck a woman out for a jog in Lakeside is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the courthouse in El Cajon.