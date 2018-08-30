Preliminary hearing held for man accused of attempted kidnapping - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Preliminary hearing held for man accused of attempted kidnapping in Otay Mesa

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A preliminary hearing was being held Thursday for Jose Plascencia, who is charged with trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Plascencia grabbed the girl by the arm and tried to pull her into his van.

RELATED: Arrest made in kidnapping attempt in Otay Mesa

The girl was able to break free and get help.

Plascencia was arrested May 31st in connection with the failed kidnapping attempt that occurred earlier that week in the 700 block of Picador Boulevard.

The preliminary hearing will determine if Plascencia will face trial. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 dollars bail.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.