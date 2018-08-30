Preliminary hearing held for man accused of attempted kidnapping in Otay Mesa

For two-and-a-half years, El Cajon Police Officer Jordan Walker and his K9 companion, Jester, helped keep the streets of El Cajon safe.
San Diego's newest dockless scooter company is trying to keep riders safe. Razor Scooters gave out free helmets on Thursday. News 8's Alicia Summers shares details from the special pop-up event.
San Diego's newest dockless scooter company is trying to keep riders safe. Razor Scooters gave out free helmets on Thursday. News 8's Alicia Summers shares details from the special pop-up event.
A preliminary hearing was being held Thursday for Jose Plascencia, who is charged with trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa. Prosecutors say 50-year-old Plascencia grabbed the girl by the arm and tried to pull her into his van.
Pax Tandon is an expert in mindfulness and explains how we can all bring ourselves off of autopilot and to be more aware of living in the moment.
A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday while he was walking across highway lanes on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, officials said.
The San Diego Police Department announced that officers will conduct bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations on Thursday.
A 21-year-old Marine was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a fire that resulted in $25,000 in damage to a restaurant in the Gaslamp District, authorities said. The blaze at Blue Point Coastal Cuisine at 565 Fifth Ave. near Market Street was reported around 1:45 a.m. and was quickly doused by the building's sprinkler system, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.
A 21-year-old Marine was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a fire that resulted in $25,000 in damage to a restaurant in the Gaslamp District, authorities said. The blaze at Blue Point Coastal Cuisine at 565 Fifth Ave. near Market Street was reported around 1:45 a.m. and was quickly doused by the building's sprinkler system, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.