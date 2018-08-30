Preliminary hearing held for man accused of attempted kidnapping in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A preliminary hearing was being held Thursday for Jose Plascencia, who is charged with trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Plascencia grabbed the girl by the arm and tried to pull her into his van.

The girl was able to break free and get help.

Plascencia was arrested May 31st in connection with the failed kidnapping attempt that occurred earlier that week in the 700 block of Picador Boulevard.

The preliminary hearing will determine if Plascencia will face trial. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 dollars bail.

