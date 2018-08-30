San Diego's Public Utilities Director steps down

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego's Public Utilities Department Director, Vic Bianes announced his retirement Thursday.

Bianes’ retirement comes only a few months after the department's deputy director Michael Vogl announced his retirement.

Kris Michell, the Chief Operating Officer for the City of San Diego, released the memo below on Wednesday to city councilmembers stating that the city will begin a nationwide search for Bianes’ replacement.

San Diego's Deputy COO for Infrastructure and Public Works Johnnie Perkins will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to share the city's plan for changes to the Public Utilities Department after the city auditor found issues with the department's oversight, accountability and staffing.

Below is a Performance Audit Report on the Public Utilities Department’s Water Billing Operations: