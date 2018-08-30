Water Bills: City of San Diego reforms to restore trust in P.U.D.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - During a news press conference on Thursday, San Diego's Deputy COO for Infrastructure and Public Works Johnnie Perkins announced changes to the Public Utilities Department.

Those changes are an effort by the city to restore public trust in the PUD after the city auditor found issues with the department's oversight, accountability and staffing that led to the city overcharging residents for water service.

A recent audit found that maintenance workers were putting in 3.6 hours of work in an eight hour day.

On Wednesday, San Diego's Public Utilities Department Director, Vic Bianes announced he was retiring. Kris Michell, the Chief Operating Officer for the City of San Diego, released the memo below on Wednesday to city councilmembers stating that the city will begin a nationwide search for Bianes' replacement.

