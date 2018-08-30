EEOC files sex discrimination lawsuit in San Diego against Burgers & Beer

For two-and-a-half years, El Cajon Police Officer Jordan Walker and his K9 companion, Jester, helped keep the streets of El Cajon safe.
A preliminary hearing was held Thursday for Jose Plascencia, who is charged with trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
A probationer who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his work truck and struck a female jogger in Lakeside pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing great bodily injury.
A teenage boy was in custody Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians on an East County street.
San Diego County residents have one week remaining to claim part of $380,000 in unclaimed money, the county's treasurer-tax collector said Thursday.
The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 8 percent in July, compared with the same month a year earlier, a real estate information service announced Thursday.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in San Diego alleging that Burgers & Beer, a chain of Southern California restaurants, violated federal law by denying male applicants and employees the same employment opportunities as their female counterparts.
San Diego's newest dockless scooter company is trying to keep riders safe. Razor Scooters gave out free helmets on Thursday. News 8's Alicia Summers shares details from the special pop-up event.
Pax Tandon is an expert in mindfulness and explains how we can all bring ourselves off of autopilot and to be more aware of living in the moment.