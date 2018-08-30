Home prices continue upward trend in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 8 percent in July, compared with the same month a year earlier, a real estate information service announced Thursday.
According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $579,750 last month, up from $537,000 in July 2017. A total of 3,607 homes were sold in the county, down 3.5 percent from 3,739 during the same month the previous year.
A total of 21,277 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, according to CoreLogic. That was down 6.6 percent from 22,786 in June, and up 0.3 percent from 21,214 in July 2017.
The median price of a Southern California home was $530,000 in July, down 1.3 percent from the record high of $537,000 in June and up 5.8 percent from $501,000 in July 2017.
"It's not unusual for a regional median sale price to fall back a bit from an all-time high, such as the $537,000 record median logged this June," said Andrew LePage, research analyst with CoreLogic. "Last month's median price was up 5.8 percent relative to last July, which was the lowest annual growth in 18 months and a further sign of the continuing erosion or affordability."
For a look at drastically different housing prices 40 years ago, take a look at this vintage News 8 footage:
Click here to view on YouTube.
For two-and-a-half years, El Cajon Police Officer Jordan Walker and his K9 companion, Jester, helped keep the streets of El Cajon safe.
A preliminary hearing was held Thursday for Jose Plascencia, who is charged with trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
A probationer who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his work truck and struck a female jogger in Lakeside pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing great bodily injury.
A teenage boy was in custody Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians on an East County street.
San Diego County residents have one week remaining to claim part of $380,000 in unclaimed money, the county's treasurer-tax collector said Thursday.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in San Diego alleging that Burgers & Beer, a chain of Southern California restaurants, violated federal law by denying male applicants and employees the same employment opportunities as their female counterparts.
San Diego's newest dockless scooter company is trying to keep riders safe. Razor Scooters gave out free helmets on Thursday. News 8's Alicia Summers shares details from the special pop-up event.
Pax Tandon is an expert in mindfulness and explains how we can all bring ourselves off of autopilot and to be more aware of living in the moment.