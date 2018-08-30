San Diego County encourages residents to claim part of $380,000 in refunds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County residents have one week remaining to claim part of $380,000 in unclaimed money, the county's treasurer-tax collector said Thursday.



California law requires that county refunds left unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds left unclaimed for four years be turned over to the county's general fund. County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister advised residents to inquire if they are owed one of the 1,503 refunds still remaining.



"We call our peak tax collection times in December and April our `two seasons of giving,' but now, we're in our season of giving back," McAllister said. "The deadline to claim this money is Sept. 7, so I encourage everyone to check the lists."



Residents have only claimed about $61,000 in refunds since the county announced in July it had a total of $441,000 to return, according to McAllister. The smallest refund available is $10 and the largest $22,720, owed to business and real estate group IME Holdings.



Residents can visit the treasurer-tax collector's website to search the database of refunds owed. Claimants can then email refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call (877) 829-4732 for further help.