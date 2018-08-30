Poway teen drumming to the beat of an F-150 pickup truck

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — In many cases parents buy their kids their first vehicle, but Rory Darby isn't like those kids - he's taking this road alone.

In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Poway to meet the teenager living his life to the beat of his own drum.

If you would like to make a donation toward Rory's truck or get your own car detailed by his business, click here.