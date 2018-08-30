Former Pacific Beach garden remains an eyesore years later

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kelly were honored in San Diego on Thursday.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Shachell Osbourne
Pacific Beach residents want to know what is being done about vacant lot which was once a popular outdoor hangout.
In many cases parents buy their kids their first vehicle, but Rory Darby isn't like those kids - he's taking this road alone.
A preliminary hearing was held Thursday for Jose Plascencia, who is charged with trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
A probationer who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his work truck and struck a female jogger in Lakeside pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing great bodily injury.
Representatives from several short-term rental companies and City Councilman Scott Sherman on Thursday announced they collected the required number of signatures to qualify a referendum on the city's short-term rental ordinance, which was approved last month.
During a news press conference on Thursday, San Diego's Deputy COO for Infrastructure and Public Works Johnnie Perkins announced changes to the Public Utilities Department.
For two-and-a-half years, El Cajon Police Officer Jordan Walker and his K9 companion, Jester, helped keep the streets of El Cajon safe.
A teenage boy was in custody Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians on an East County street.