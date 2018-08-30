Former Pacific Beach garden remains an eyesore years later

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) – Pacific Beach residents want to know what is being done about vacant lot which was once a popular outdoor hangout.

The now vacant lot, behind a fence on the corner of Shasta and Roosevelt in the Crown Point area, use to be a large community garden.

News 8 has learned there are plans underway to revive the area, but not everyone is pleased with what is ahead.

Alejandrina Benedict, who is 75-years-old, used to garden at what is now the empty lot across the street from her Crown Point home. She has lived in her home for 50 years, and her grandchildren remember those gardening days fondly.

Nate Gilles said he loved seeing people out in the garden, but for the past three years that lot has been fenced-off.

Wondering why it has been sitting empty and what the plan is for the future, Gilles posted a picture on Facebook – generating several comments from others with the same question.

News 8 learned the lot will be revamped to hold 30 single family homes. Ground breaking is set to begin in January.

Architect Tim Golba is overseeing the project. He was hired by Pathfinder, an investment firm based in La Jolla. They purchased the property from Arc back in 2015. The reason the lot has been sitting vacant for so long came down to obtaining the proper permits.

Last month, the San Diego City Council finally gave the green light to move forward.

According to Golba, 30 1,700 square-foot ‘skinny homes’ will be built to be energy efficient. Some will have space for patio gardens, but no public one since there will no HOA to oversee it.

Golba said that while the current location will not work for a garden, he hopes in time another location will. He said Pathfinder did keep the garden going for six months to give people time to find a new place to garden.

Many Pacific Beach residents in the area are not happy about the project itself, but other homeowners were in favor of it.

It remains unclear when the new housing project will be complete. According to the architect, it may be completed in phase.