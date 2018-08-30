Gabrielle Giffords, Mark Kelly receive American Patriot Awards aboard USS Midway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kelly were honored in San Diego on Thursday. They received a special award at the 12th annual Midway American Patriot Award Gala aboard the USS Midway Museum.

Past recipients of the awards include Senator John McCain, surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipients, and Battle of Midway (1942) veterans among others.

Hundreds attended the black-tie fundraising gala on the Midway’s flight deck which benefits the museum’s education programs.

According to the museum, the gala raises $200,000 annually for the its education scholarship fund which allows 50,000 students to study aboard the Midway each year.