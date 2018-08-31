$1,000 Reward: Police searching for Skyline murder suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in finding a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman this week in a Lomita-area neighborhood.

Robert Haywood Reed, 38, allegedly gunned down 27-year-old Sylvianita Widman in the 100 block of South Meadowbrook Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police. Widman was transported to a local hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

Officials have not disclosed a motive for the killing. The relationship between Reed and Widman, if any, is unclear.

Reed should be considered armed and dangerous, police advise. He is described as a Black male, 38-years-old, 5'11" tall, weighs 165 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.