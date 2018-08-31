Willows Elementary School teacher surprised with reward

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Kids are heading back to school and that means it is time to stock up on supplies, but sometimes when families cannot afford all their essential items, teachers will step in and buy them with their own money.

Ryan Dickes, is a fourth-grade teacher and teacher of the year at Willows Elementary School. Classes at the San Ysidro School District have been in session for nearly a month, but Mr. Dickes said there are students “who do not have backpacks. Probably every week I am coming in [to Walmart] getting something I might be missing or a kid was not able to get it.”

In the San Ysidro School District, one in three children are homeless. “Our kids have a lot of other issues they face and we do not want learning to be one of those issues,” said Francisco Mata, a San Ysidro School District spokesperson.

On Thursday, Mr. Dickes filled his cart at Walmart with the essentials: markers, binders, paper, white boards and technology. “I like to change it up a lot and stay up to current trends in technology. It is critical that you find what connects with your students and keep adapting.”

His efforts with the San Ysidro School District for 12 years have not gone unnoticed. “I wish we had 100 teachers like him,” said Mata.

Like many local teachers and teachers across the nation, Mr. Dickes digs into his own pocket to buy school supplies. “I never put a dollar amount to it. I just do what needs to be done.”

On Thursday, Mr. Dickes was surprised with a dollar amount he did not know about. Walmart presented him with a $530 gift-card.

“We understand that you buy a lot of supplies for your children and we would like to give back and say, thank you,” said Melissa Jacobsen, Walmart manager.

Mr. Dickes said he will share the gift card with his principal and the school.