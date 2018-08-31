Car crashes into San Diego Bay

Police officers do more than protect and save lives - they help people out when they are in a jam. That was the case for a San Diego officer who pulled over to help a motorist change a flat tire.
Kids are heading back to school and that means it is time to stock up on supplies, but sometimes when families cannot afford all their essential items, teachers will step in and buy them with their own money.
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kelly were honored in San Diego on Thursday.
Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in finding a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman this week in a Lomita-area neighborhood.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Shachell Osbourne
Pacific Beach residents want to know what is being done about vacant lot which was once a popular outdoor hangout.
In many cases parents buy their kids their first vehicle, but Rory Darby isn't like those kids - he's taking this road alone.
A preliminary hearing was held Thursday for Jose Plascencia, who is charged with trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
A probationer who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his work truck and struck a female jogger in Lakeside pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing great bodily injury.