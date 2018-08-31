Sex, Lies & STDs

SAN DIEGO - Everyone loves to hear stories about relationships and dating but no one wants to talk about STDs.

In the age of the “Swipe Right” culture and the rising popularity of dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, etc., the dating and hook-up culture has completely changed the way we interact with each other and there is a shocking amount of misinformation published to the public by both doctors and online sources.

LA-based celebrity physician, Dr. Robert Huizenga is releasing his third book, 'Sex, Lies, and STDs'. This two-part book is a one-stop guide to treat and prevent the rising number of diagnoses, with the forward written by Dr. Huizenga’s patient, Charlie Sheen.

Dr. Huizenga, better known simply as Dr. H, is best known for his surgical-free, drug-free approach to obesity he has championed over the last 16 seasons of 'The Biggest Loser'.

