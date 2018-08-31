Labor Day Fun: Food, Fashion & Fireworks in East County

SAN DIEGO - No plans for Labor Day Weekend? No problem! Viejas Casino Resort is hosting a weekend-long bash to celebrate the holiday weekend and you're invited!
Labor Day Bash at Willows Hotel & Spa will feature a Fashion Week San Diego® runway fashion show, hors d’oeuvres, champagne and the biggest Labor Day fireworks show in San Diego.
The event takes place at the Allure Pool and starts at 6:30 p.m. with the runway show at 8:15 p.m. and fireworks in the park at 9 p.m.
Fashion Week San Diego will be in full swing coming up on October 12-14, and passes are on sale now. For more information, visit their website: fashionweeksd.com.
For more information about Labor Day Bash at Viejas, visit their website: viejas.com.
A man escaped from a sinking car uninjured after he missed a turn and drove his car into San Diego Bay, police said Friday.
Labor Day Bash at Viejas Casino Resort will feature a Fashion Week San Diego® runway fashion show, hors d’oeuvres, champagne and the biggest Labor Day fireworks show in San Diego!
Celebrity physician Dr. Robert Huizenga wants to educate and set the record straight with his new book, 'Sex, Lies, and STDs.'
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Shachell Osbourne
Kids are heading back to school and that means it is time to stock up on supplies, but sometimes when families cannot afford all their essential items, teachers will step in and buy them with their own money.
Police officers do more than protect and save lives - they help people out when they are in a jam. That was the case for a San Diego officer who pulled over to help a motorist change a flat tire.
Temperatures cooler as we head into the weekend. Patchy night and morning low clouds Friday will become more extensive through the weekend.
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kelly were honored in San Diego on Thursday.
Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in finding a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman this week in a Lomita-area neighborhood.
Pacific Beach residents want to know what is being done about vacant lot which was once a popular outdoor hangout.