Labor Day Fun: Food, Fashion & Fireworks in East County

SAN DIEGO - No plans for Labor Day Weekend? No problem! Viejas Casino Resort is hosting a weekend-long bash to celebrate the holiday weekend and you're invited!

A post shared by Viejas Casino & Resort (@viejascasinoandresort) on Aug 28, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

Labor Day Bash at Willows Hotel & Spa will feature a Fashion Week San Diego® runway fashion show, hors d’oeuvres, champagne and the biggest Labor Day fireworks show in San Diego.

The event takes place at the Allure Pool and starts at 6:30 p.m. with the runway show at 8:15 p.m. and fireworks in the park at 9 p.m.

Fashion Week San Diego will be in full swing coming up on October 12-14, and passes are on sale now. For more information, visit their website: fashionweeksd.com.

For more information about Labor Day Bash at Viejas, visit their website: viejas.com.