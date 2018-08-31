Labor Day Fun: Luau & pool party at the Lafayette Hotel

SAN DIEGO - Summer never ends at The Lafayette! Come celebrate Labor Day poolside, luau style.
Hang loose at the Lafayette Hotel from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 2nd and celebrate the fact that summer that never ends in San Diego!
Bring your pool towels, grass skirts and your best hula moves -- you'll be moving and grooving to the music of Lady Dottie & The Diamonds.
General admission is $40 and includes two drinks, plus a T.J.-style hot dog. Kids are welcome, admission for 13 and under is $15 and includes a hot dog!
Thorn Street Brewing is going to feature their top beer on draft, plus there will be cans for the pool deck.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below.
San Diego County residents have one week remaining to claim part of $380,000 in unclaimed money, the county's treasurer-tax collector said Thursday.
A status conference in the border separation case being overseen by a San Diego judge will be held Friday afternoon.
Offices and libraries of the County of San Diego will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day.
One of the top 20 “Must See” seaside festivals in the world according to American Express and USA Today’s 10 Best, the U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Exposition will return to San Diego’s downtown waterfront for 4 days, August 31 – September 3.
While Labor Day weekend is typically when people take of from work, Jeff is in town and working the stage at the La Jolla Comedy Store all weekend long!
Celebrity physician Dr. Robert Huizenga wants to educate and set the record straight with his new book, 'Sex, Lies, and STDs.'
Boeing Co. won a bid for a contract worth up to $805 million to build aerial refueling tankers and part of the work will be completed in San Diego.
A man escaped from a sinking car uninjured after he missed a turn and drove his car into San Diego Bay, police said Friday.
Labor Day Bash at Viejas Casino Resort will feature a Fashion Week San Diego® runway fashion show, hors d’oeuvres, champagne and the biggest Labor Day fireworks show in San Diego!