Labor Day Fun: Luau & pool party at the Lafayette Hotel

SAN DIEGO - Summer never ends at The Lafayette! Come celebrate Labor Day poolside, luau style.

Hang loose at the Lafayette Hotel from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 2nd and celebrate the fact that summer that never ends in San Diego!

Bring your pool towels, grass skirts and your best hula moves -- you'll be moving and grooving to the music of Lady Dottie & The Diamonds.

General admission is $40 and includes two drinks, plus a T.J.-style hot dog. Kids are welcome, admission for 13 and under is $15 and includes a hot dog!

Thorn Street Brewing is going to feature their top beer on draft, plus there will be cans for the pool deck.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below.